PLB Vs. Satellite Messengers: Which Life-Saving Camping Gadget Is Best For You?

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If you enjoy hiking, camping, and being outdoors in the great wilderness, a smartphone is handy to bring with you to make calls, send texts, and track your location. That is if the one you're using can connect out in the middle of nowhere. Even though phone services are getting stronger, if you're really off the grid, a phone may not always do the trick. There are a few options you can turn to if you're planning a camping trip that can make all the difference when it comes to emergencies.

Two such gadgets are personal locator beacons (PLBs) and satellite messengers. PLBs are handheld devices that can transmit a distress signal to a satellite that is then sent to search and rescue agencies. Whereas satellite messengers offer the same functionality but also include the option to send texts and your GPS location — much like it can on your smartphone. If you want an emergency device with a stronger signal in case you get lost, a PLB may be best, while a satellite messenger comes with more features.

Both offer the ability to track you if you become lost or injured on a trail or can't find your way back to your tent or car, for example. If you are at the campsite and your car breaks down without phone service, you can activate the device.