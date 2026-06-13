Disney Is Now Using A New Robot At Its Theme Parks For Three Big Reasons

Finally, this specific material was chosen because marble is easily carved, which made it ideal to work with for the automated robot. It took about a year to craft the Grumpy statue, and as it turns out, the process is getting people more interested in stone carving. The team is doing more than just creating robotic characters and statues with this new technology, it is also working on advanced fabrication research to create components for the future, such as the boats seen in Disney films.

The artistry behind Grumpy goes deeper than just making a statue. It tells a story about how technology and artwork together to create stunning pieces of art for others to enjoy. These creations and exhibits are designed with the public in mind and to increase interest in Disney's parks, attractions, and experiences. It's the same concept for Universal's Harry Potter and Super Mario Theme Parks that feature popular characters, statues, and shops from the movies and games.

In the same way, Grumpy was built to be an eye-catching piece for guests to interact with. Visitors can expect to find Grumpy-themed merchandise to go along with the statue. The golf course and Grumpy are just pieces of a larger whimsical puzzle built for fans to take pictures of, pose with, and enjoy as they laugh and whistle while they golf.