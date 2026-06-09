Amazon Users Say This Powerful $230 Portable Power Station Is 'Worth Every Penny'
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Having a small portable charger can be a great everyday carry item if you have devices that constantly need juicing, but moving up to a complete power station ensures that you can be ready for virtually anything. While you may not want to carry it around every day, we found that Amazon is offering a sweet deal on a gadget that's pretty useful for those who love to travel or are just looking for something that can be super helpful during an emergency.
Right now, users can save a good chunk of change on the Anker Solix C300 Power Station, and Amazon customers have plenty of nice things to say about the device. Along with a plethora of positive user reviews, this Anker charging station comes with a variety of ports to help users stay connected. There's also enough power and charging options that some may even consider taking this one on an adventure — and we certainly know our useful road trip gadgets.
Additionally, with a 9.45-inch height and 6.34-inch width, this power station generates 25 dB of sound, and Anker even touts that the device is 15% smaller than others in this category. There's also an accompanying app that provides further information and controls, and its temperature and power monitoring through its LED display or app ensures you're always aware of what's happening. As a device with both charging power and customer approval, this one can even be good for keeping around the house.
Save 23% on this portable power station
Over 92% of Amazon users rate the Anker Solix C300 Portable Power Station at 4 stars or higher, and we're rather partial to Anker products ourselves. Touting itself as the No. 1 mobile charging brand, we've compared other charger brands to Anker's accessories on at least one occasion. With the C300 model being available on Amazon for $229.98, this deal shaves a solid amount off the typical purchase price, and there are also combo options where users can include a 60 W solar panel or a protective bag for an additional charge.
With eight charging ports, including three 300 W AC outlets, a 120 W car socket, two 140 W USB-C, one 15 W USB-C, and a 12 W USB-A port, the 288 watt-hour device can also be recharged to 80% in just 50 minutes through a wall outlet. Featuring additional options for charging the power station through solar, users can also charge the Solix through a vehicle or even just a PD 3.1 USB-C port, and Anker promises the device can last up to 10 years. There's also a 10-millisecond uninterrupted power supply (UPS) switchover in case of power outages.
Looking at Amazon feedback, this item holds a 4.6-star average across over 1,700 customer reviews. Giving it props for its reliability and charging speeds, users also appreciate the device's small size and portability. Looking at reviews featuring lower scores, however, at least one user complains about the device's ability to handle 200 W loads consistently, whereas some had issues powering small appliances. Considering everything under the hood, however, this one may be a road trip gadget worth the trunk space.