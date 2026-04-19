4 Reliable USB Charger Brands That Can Compete With Anker

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Anker has built a reputation for reliable and value-for-money wall chargers over the last decade. As major smartphone makers moved away from including power bricks in the box, consumers looking for good third-party alternatives have often gravitated towards Anker products, as its chargers are not only frequently recommended by experts but also receive glowing reviews on shopping platforms like Amazon. However, it's not the only mobile accessories brand making well-rated USB chargers on the market.

If you are looking for alternatives to Anker, there are several brands you can consider. However, not all brands offer the same consistency, reliability, and value quotient across all of their offerings. As we use USB chargers with some of our most expensive gadgets, including phones, laptops, and portable gaming consoles, it's important to stick to trusted brands. Here are four USB charger brands that have made a name for themselves in delivering similar quality to Anker chargers. We picked these brands after considering expert reviews and buyer feedback on Amazon and Reddit.