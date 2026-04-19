4 Reliable USB Charger Brands That Can Compete With Anker
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Anker has built a reputation for reliable and value-for-money wall chargers over the last decade. As major smartphone makers moved away from including power bricks in the box, consumers looking for good third-party alternatives have often gravitated towards Anker products, as its chargers are not only frequently recommended by experts but also receive glowing reviews on shopping platforms like Amazon. However, it's not the only mobile accessories brand making well-rated USB chargers on the market.
If you are looking for alternatives to Anker, there are several brands you can consider. However, not all brands offer the same consistency, reliability, and value quotient across all of their offerings. As we use USB chargers with some of our most expensive gadgets, including phones, laptops, and portable gaming consoles, it's important to stick to trusted brands. Here are four USB charger brands that have made a name for themselves in delivering similar quality to Anker chargers. We picked these brands after considering expert reviews and buyer feedback on Amazon and Reddit.
Ugreen
Ugreen has quickly made a name for itself in not just the USB charger market but also other mobile accessories, including USB-C cables, portable chargers, and USB hubs. It's a Chinese brand that was established in Shenzhen in 2012, and its products are currently being used in over 180 countries. Ugreen primarily offers USB chargers as part of its Nexode brand. You can find single-port, multi-port, compact, made for desktop, low-profile, and quirky-shaped USB chargers from the company. It also sells chargers that support most of the common fast charging standards, including USB Power Delivery (USB PD) and Qualcomm Quick Charge.
Ugreen chargers are often recommended as some of the best USB chargers on the market by experts. More importantly, its chargers have consistently received an average buyer rating of at least 4 out of 5, with a majority of chargers being rated over 4.5. This excellent user feedback is one of the reasons why one of the Ugreen chargers features in the list of the best iPhone fast chargers. More importantly, we have only spotted one of the company's chargers out of dozens of products getting not-so-favorable feedback. Folks also have good things to say about Ugreen on Reddit as an Anker alternative and as a charger brand.
Belkin
Belkin is another mobile accessory brand that's known for its high-quality USB chargers. Its offerings are frequently featured among the best chargers by experts, including Consumer Reports, which recommends its 10,000mAh power bank among the best portable chargers. It has also received a lot of love from verified buyers on e-commerce platforms, and a quick look at the brand's USB charger portfolio on Amazon shows its products are consistently well-rated.
Belkin was founded in 1983 in the U.S. and has been making computer peripherals and mobile accessories for over four decades now. Its USB charger portfolio is diverse, featuring charging stations, multi-port chargers, hybrid chargers, and much more. It also offers different products with popular fast charging protocols. Moreover, like our other recommendations, safety is a big part of Belkin chargers, which go through extensive testing, according to the company. Another highlight of the company's USB chargers is the Connected Equipment Warranty (CEW), which says Belkin will repair or replace your gadgets damaged by any of the company's chargers, up to $2,500.
Baseus
Baseus is another Chinese accessories and peripherals brand that has quickly made a name for itself among value-conscious buyers. It was founded in 2011 and sells a host of charging products, including wall chargers, travel adapters, and charging stations. It's also one of the few third-party manufacturers that support the SuperVOOC charging protocol in some of its products, which is used by the likes of OnePlus and Oppo. It also offers chargers with USB PD and Qualcomm Quick Charge, among other fast charging standards.
Baseus chargers have been tested and recommended by several experts and are popular among buyers, as shared on Reddit. The positive consumer sentiment can also be seen in the feedback shared by verified buyers on Amazon. The brand's chargers are generally well-received, barring an odd charging station, with an average rating of over 4 out of 5. Most importantly, Baseus has some of the most affordable USB chargers among recognizable brands, with a majority of its portfolio selling for less than $50.
Spigen
Although Spigen is most commonly known for its excellent, value-for-money phone cases, the brand has a pretty solid mobile accessories portfolio, including USB chargers. While the company doesn't offer many USB chargers, like some of our other recommendations, its products cover a variety of use cases, from everyday multi-port chargers to universal travel adapters. You can also choose from different power outputs, support for fast charging standards, and convenience features like foldable prongs.
Spigen USB chargers are well-liked, affordably priced, recommended for popular mobile devices by experts, and have garnered good buyer feedback. The majority of its charger portfolio is rated 4.3 or above out of 5 on Amazon, which is pretty good. For those of you unfamiliar with Spigen, it's a South Korean brand that was established in 2008. It also has a U.S. office and sells its products in over 60 countries. Lastly, all of its chargers come with a two-year limited warranty for manufacturing defects.
How we selected these USB charger brands
USB chargers are one of the most useful power accessories as they are used to top up everything from smartphones to laptops to several lifestyle gadgets. Although Anker is often considered one of the most reliable USB charger brands, there is no dearth of alternatives. While choosing the charger brands that have the same level of reliability and trust, we considered both the reviews from experts and the feedback shared by regular buyers on shopping platforms and Reddit. We chose the brands that have shown consistency and have some of the best-rated products.