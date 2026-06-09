Your Google Pixel Just Lost An Exclusive Feature For Good

Pixel Studio gave users the ability to generate images from text prompts, and it also had the capacity to alter existing photos to, for instance, remove unwanted elements from the background, adjust lighting, or change the style to match the aesthetic of your favorite anime or video game. It's a familiar toolset now, but back in 2024, it was still novel. Studio performed both tasks remarkably well, generating images and edits that looked like the real thing, or as though they had never been retouched.

Studio also let you create stickers that you could deploy in other apps or drop into text messages to annoy and amuse your friends. That functionality disappeared as far back as the 2.2 update, however. Subsequent updates have stripped out virtually all of the major functionality, leaving the current iteration as a shell of itself (which directs you to use Gemini for your AI imagery needs). While the Android Authority story says you can still access previous creations, you should grab anything you want to save quickly, as there's no guarantee you'll be able to launch the app after future updates.