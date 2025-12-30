5 Discontinued Android Apps That Users Really Miss

We're getting close to the twenty-year mark for Android, and over the last two decades, plenty of apps have come and gone. Many have completely disappeared unnoticed thanks to things like GDPR and rapidly changing API requirements, and yet there are certainly more than a handful of discontinued apps that are still missed by users to this day.

Google, in particular, has killed plenty of beloved apps, but thanks to a constantly changing tech landscape filled with buyouts and ever-shifting API changes, there is also no shortage of discontinued third-party Android applications users still pine for.

So strap in and prepare yourself for a trip down memory lane; it's time to explore some of Android's most missed apps. From adored RSS readers to cherished app launchers, many would agree that Android is worse for wear, thanks to the wholesale disappearance of many of its best apps and their untimely (and often unwarranted) deaths.