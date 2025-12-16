Google Discontinued The Dark Web Tool That Checks For Your Personal Data - Here's Why﻿

Having your personal data stolen is an ongoing risk for anyone using the internet in any form. Email, social media, banking, healthcare, streaming, and any app or service that requires a login are at risk of being hacked. Most companies offer strong data security, which can reduce the risk of malicious actors stealing data in bulk, but it's still up to the individual user to secure their online accounts with strong, unique passwords that are hard to crack. Once an account is breached, the real nightmare begins. You have to secure the properties that were breached, change passwords across many apps and websites, and start monitoring other sensitive information. No matter how fast you act, the moment hackers steal your personal information, whether it's an email login or your name and address, your data will become a part of those massive databases that malicious actors trade on the dark web with or without your knowledge. That's where a Google service called dark web report may be helpful, as it can inform you about your personal information ending up in data dumps on the dark web. Unfortunately, Google has decided to discontinue the service starting February 16, 2026, after finding that the dark web monitoring tool isn't good enough.

Google sent out an email to dark web report users telling them of the change, according to 9to5Google. The company also mentioned the shutdown of the service in a support document. Both updates mention the same timeline. On January 15, dark web report will stop scanning for new results. A month later, on February 16, the data will no longer be available to users. All the data will be removed.