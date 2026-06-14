Charles Bronson's Final Movie Holds A Rare (And Unwanted) Rotten Tomatoes Distinction
Hollywood is no stranger to bad movies — even terrible ones. However, it really takes something special for a movie to be so bad it's noteworthy. Film buffs likely know "Plan 9 from Outer Space," or "The Room," but one franchise that started in the '70s decided to end on a note so foul, it earned itself a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With a sunsetting actor and an exhausted premise, the film was likely doomed from the start, and a paltry budget of $5 million certainly didn't help.
If you're unfamiliar, the original "Death Wish" series starred Charles Bronson — also known for starring in one of the best revenge movies of all time — and his last film, "Death Wish V: The Face of Death" holds a 31% audience score alongside its null critic score. To put that in perspective, even "Plan 9" holds a 66% critics score, and it's often considered one of the worst films ever. But at least "Death Wish V" made more than $30 at the box office, unlike a certain flop released over 20 years ago.
In a review for Film Authority, critic Eddie Harrison states, "With Bronson phoning it in and looking every inch the 73-year-old action star, you'll feel older than Bronson by the time this lame adventure has trickled to a halt." If you want to catch "Death Wish V" for yourself, it's available to stream on The Roku Channel for free — and don't forget about these six free Roku channels. Just don't say we didn't warn you.
Death Wish V is one of Bronson's worst
"Death Wish V: The Face of Death" follows New York City architect turned vigilante Paul Kersey (Bronson) as he continues his personal brand of street justice. This time around, Kersey is having a night on the town with his girlfriend Olivia (Lesley-Anne Down). Planning to propose that evening, plans go awry after Olivia is assaulted by one of her ex-husband's goons, as she was originally married to none other than mobster Tommy O'Shea (Michael Parks). Tired of the harassment, Kersey decides it's time once again for action.
While the film does hold a zero percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, bear in mind this movie from 1994 only holds eight reviews. However, over 5,000 users have brought down the film's Popcornmeter score to 31 percent. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes seem to agree that Bronson — and the series itself — was incredibly tired at this point, though critic Matt Brunson for Film Frenzy may have done a good job summarizing the entire franchise by stating "Moral of the series: Don't date Paul Kersey."
Naturally, "Death Wish V: The Face of Death" isn't the only movie on Rotten Tomatoes to hold this distinction, as it's in the company of films like Adam Sandler's comedy-western "The Ridiculous 6," "Highlander II: The Quickening," and John Travolta's John Gotti biopic "Gotti," among others. However, we also know what Rotten Tomatoes considers to be the worst movies of all time, if you're truly trying to spend an evening with the worst of the worst.