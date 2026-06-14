Charles Bronson's Final Movie Holds A Rare (And Unwanted) Rotten Tomatoes Distinction

Hollywood is no stranger to bad movies — even terrible ones. However, it really takes something special for a movie to be so bad it's noteworthy. Film buffs likely know "Plan 9 from Outer Space," or "The Room," but one franchise that started in the '70s decided to end on a note so foul, it earned itself a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With a sunsetting actor and an exhausted premise, the film was likely doomed from the start, and a paltry budget of $5 million certainly didn't help.

If you're unfamiliar, the original "Death Wish" series starred Charles Bronson — also known for starring in one of the best revenge movies of all time — and his last film, "Death Wish V: The Face of Death" holds a 31% audience score alongside its null critic score. To put that in perspective, even "Plan 9" holds a 66% critics score, and it's often considered one of the worst films ever. But at least "Death Wish V" made more than $30 at the box office, unlike a certain flop released over 20 years ago.

In a review for Film Authority, critic Eddie Harrison states, "With Bronson phoning it in and looking every inch the 73-year-old action star, you'll feel older than Bronson by the time this lame adventure has trickled to a halt." If you want to catch "Death Wish V" for yourself, it's available to stream on The Roku Channel for free — and don't forget about these six free Roku channels. Just don't say we didn't warn you.