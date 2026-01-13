6 Free New Roku Channels You Can Watch Right Now

Roku just gave users six more reasons to check out its streaming TV service. Along with having a variety of TV streaming apps, Roku devices are also home to The Roku Channel, which provides a large amount of TV content, options for adding premium subscriptions, and other additional media. Now, Roku is expanding this service even further with the addition of six new free, live channels.

These new channels are available at the time of this writing, and accessing them is rather easy — especially as Roku is making the new additions prominent in advertisement banners. Ranging from a variety of media including three channels dedicated to specific shows along with three that focus on specific themes and content, users won't need to sign into an additional account so long as their Roku has gone through its initial activation.

These new channels are joining a collection that already includes over 500 live options — which are completely free, though supported by ads. Nonetheless, if you're looking for something to watch on your Roku TV or Streaming Stick, this one's for you. Of course, The Roku Channel is also available online, meaning users outside of the Roku ecosystem can access these new channels as well.