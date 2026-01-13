6 Free New Roku Channels You Can Watch Right Now
Roku just gave users six more reasons to check out its streaming TV service. Along with having a variety of TV streaming apps, Roku devices are also home to The Roku Channel, which provides a large amount of TV content, options for adding premium subscriptions, and other additional media. Now, Roku is expanding this service even further with the addition of six new free, live channels.
These new channels are available at the time of this writing, and accessing them is rather easy — especially as Roku is making the new additions prominent in advertisement banners. Ranging from a variety of media including three channels dedicated to specific shows along with three that focus on specific themes and content, users won't need to sign into an additional account so long as their Roku has gone through its initial activation.
These new channels are joining a collection that already includes over 500 live options — which are completely free, though supported by ads. Nonetheless, if you're looking for something to watch on your Roku TV or Streaming Stick, this one's for you. Of course, The Roku Channel is also available online, meaning users outside of the Roku ecosystem can access these new channels as well.
What's new on The Roku Channel?
With users already being able to watch content from a variety of genres, including documentaries, TV dramas, and content that's friendly for the kiddos, the media selection on The Roku Channel is rather robust. Even if some people seem to hate Roku, it's hard not to enjoy something that's free — and the six new channels the company is offering through its own app could be worth checking out for those in search of something new.
Three of the new channels focus on television shows. This includes the 9-season Western "The Virginian" from 1962 starring James Drury; "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," the popular game show from 1999 hosted by Regis Philbin; and "My Wife and Kids," a 5-season TV series from 2000 starring Damon Wayans. Beyond those three, The Roku Channel is also adding "OverTime," which focuses on sports highlights and behind-the-scenes moments; "TV Amor" for romance content and dramas; and "Raza Canal," which focuses on Latino media, including talk shows and music.
For those looking for this content, it can be accessed on a Roku TV or Roku player by searching for "The Roku Channel" within the home menu and then selecting the live TV guide. Devices with The Roku Channel, such as Samsung TVs, Amazon Fire TVs, or anything that can download the Roku app, can also access these channels. You can even find The Roku Channel directly through its website. If six new channels isn't enough, remember you can also access local TV channels through a Roku device as well.