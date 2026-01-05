Why Do Some People Hate Roku?

Some brands are beloved, others draw mixed opinions. In streaming, winners and losers emerge, but some occupy a solid middle — Roku is a great example. Most Roku devices accomplish what other comparable models do, but it's silly to award brownie points just for handling streaming apps well — hello Fire Stick and Google TV.

So why do some customers hate Roku? The brand's devices generally work well, but its remotes often fall short. Roku's available streaming apps and services are hardly exclusive, though the Roku Channel is an exception. However, the streaming service is littered with advertising, according to users. Ads are also making their way into the home screen, user interface, and menus. Moreover, your Roku TV or streaming stick might be spying on you through data collection and activity tracking measures. You can limit the device's ability to collect data by adjusting your Roku privacy settings, but you could also argue it shouldn't be happening in the first place.

The state of Florida also recently sued Roku, alleging the company violates children's privacy laws by selling voice recordings, viewing habits, and geolocation data — the latter of which is a serious breach of user privacy. I personally don't have a problem with the Roku devices in my home, but I have also disabled data tracking and privacy-intrusive features. I also don't use most of the streaming apps, since I have my own Plex server configured. That means I can ignore most ads, depending on where they show up.