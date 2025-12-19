Roku Users Need To Change These Privacy Settings Immediately

By default, Roku shares your data with its partners on all Roku devices, including streaming players like Roku Express and Roku-enabled smart TVs. The good news is you can manually opt out. In fact, you have to opt out manually, so anytime you get a new Roku device or add one to your account, it's a good idea to double-check these settings.

To opt out of data tracking on all Roku devices, including Express, navigate to Settings > Privacy > Privacy Choices and toggle or check "Do not sell or share my personal information," and "Limit use of sensitive information." But if you own a Hisense, Sharp, TCL, or another brand of Roku TV, you should know, there's a high chance your TV's HDMI port is monitoring what you watch, via devices plugged in like consoles and media players.

To turn off data tracking through HDMI on a Roku smart TV, specifically, navigate to Settings > Privacy > Smart TV Experience. In that menu, you'll see either "Use info from TV inputs" or "Automatic Content Recognition (ACR)," turn it off. Together, these options will inhibit what's being collected and shared across your Roku streaming sticks and standalone devices.