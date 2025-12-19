Roku Users Need To Change These Privacy Settings Immediately
By default, Roku shares your data with its partners on all Roku devices, including streaming players like Roku Express and Roku-enabled smart TVs. The good news is you can manually opt out. In fact, you have to opt out manually, so anytime you get a new Roku device or add one to your account, it's a good idea to double-check these settings.
To opt out of data tracking on all Roku devices, including Express, navigate to Settings > Privacy > Privacy Choices and toggle or check "Do not sell or share my personal information," and "Limit use of sensitive information." But if you own a Hisense, Sharp, TCL, or another brand of Roku TV, you should know, there's a high chance your TV's HDMI port is monitoring what you watch, via devices plugged in like consoles and media players.
To turn off data tracking through HDMI on a Roku smart TV, specifically, navigate to Settings > Privacy > Smart TV Experience. In that menu, you'll see either "Use info from TV inputs" or "Automatic Content Recognition (ACR)," turn it off. Together, these options will inhibit what's being collected and shared across your Roku streaming sticks and standalone devices.
How important are these privacy settings?
Ultimately, no one really knows exactly what these companies are collecting. Through End User License Agreement disclosures, experts have discovered manufacturers scour browsing habits, content, your home or watching location, apps you use, voice data when you search with the mic or use an assistant, and much more. Usually, they can do this even if you don't sign in to a unique account. It's not one brand, either; it's all smart TV manufacturers spying on your activities.
Knowing how to turn these features off, especially across all smart TV brands, can be hugely beneficial. The data collected is used to deliver targeted and personalized ads, restrict streaming content, and influence your viewing and purchasing experiences. That's not even factoring in the related data security concerns if your sensitive information or access controls to the TV were to fall into the wrong hands. The FBI has sent out warnings about potential outsider spying through smart TVs in the past. If you got any new TVs during the holiday sales and you're already using them, it might be a good idea to scroll through the account and user settings to turn off data tracking and take back some of your privacy.