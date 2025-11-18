Your Roku TV Streaming Stick Might Be Spying On You - Here's How

As the saying goes, if something is free, you are the product. While Roku streaming sticks aren't exactly free, they're incredibly affordable for what they are. During sales, you can buy one for just a little more than the price of lunch at your local chain restaurant. They unlock a world of streaming content through essential Roku apps and provide an intuitive interface. While they can turn any old TV with an HDMI port into a smart one, many people choose to plug a Roku streaming stick into an already smart TV.

They prefer the interface and enjoy access to additional content, like Roku Channels. But this convenience and money-savings comes at a cost if you don't disable certain features. When you use a Roku streaming stick — even some affordable smart TV brands – your usage is being tracked.

This includes the way you interact with apps, what you might buy right from the TV ( in this case, a streaming stick), and what kind of content you watch or engage with. From there, the information, though anonymous, is sold to third-party companies for a variety of reasons, from marketing to research. But there's a way to disable this to ensure a safer, more private experience.