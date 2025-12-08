Here's How Your TV's HDMI Port Is Monitoring What You Watch
Nearly everything you do online, no matter the device, is tracked, collated, shared, and quantified. The videos you watch. The ads you skip. Those products and services you buy. So, it won't come as a shock that most smart TVs are also watching what you're doing on your television and streaming platforms. However, the method is unique. Utilizing the built-in HDMI ports, smart TVs can track what you and your family are watching through a protocol called Automatic Content Recognition or ACR.
With ACR, content providers sample what's on your screen —via regular screen captures — whether you're watching a movie, show, or playing games through a connected console, and then match it against an online database. The data is used to track and verify metrics like how many ads you've viewed. It works through HDMI, so anything connected to an HDMI port can be captured, like game consoles, mini PCs, and streaming players.
What makes it more troublesome, besides the data collection and privacy intrusion, is that opting out can be complicated. Sure, you can disconnect your TV from the internet, but then you'll lose access to many desirable features. And it does seem to be legal for companies to do this, especially since you likely agreed to it through an end-user license agreement (EULA) when you first signed up for an account or first used the device.
Can you turn off ACR HDMI tracking?
You can disable ACR, or the smart data collection, on most TVs, but the extent to which its disabled may never truly be clear. While new laws may change how you browse the internet, and how data is tracked on computers and mobile devices, there aren't as many regulations surrounding smart TVs. In fact, smart data collection is a primary reason why some TVs are so cheap, like those from Hisense.
To disable ACR on Roku, navigate to Settings > Privacy > Smart TV Experience and uncheck the box next to "Use Info from TV Inputs" or "Automatic Content Recognition (ACR)." You can also disable personalized ads, which display advertisements based on data collected from you, by navigating to Settings > Privacy > Advertising > and unchecking the box next to "Personalize ads." A pop-up menu will appear, select "Don't personalize my ads."
On Samsung, ACR is referred to as "Viewing Information Services." To disable, visit Settings > Privacy > Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and uncheck the box next to "Viewing Information Services." Underneath that, also disable "Interest-Based Advertisements Services" by unchecking the box.
On LG, ACR is called "Live Plus." To turn it off, press Home and navigate to Settings > General > System > Additional Settings > and disable the toggle next to "Live Plus." Under Additional Settings, you'll find "Home Settings." Select that and uncheck the box next to "Home Promotion" and "Content Recommendation" to turn off personalized ads. Also under Additional Settings, you'll find an "Advertisement" sub-menu, where you can enable "Limit Ad Tracking."
You'll find similar settings to prevent your smart TV from spying with Sony, Vizio, and sets from most other brands.