Here's How Your TV's HDMI Port Is Monitoring What You Watch

Nearly everything you do online, no matter the device, is tracked, collated, shared, and quantified. The videos you watch. The ads you skip. Those products and services you buy. So, it won't come as a shock that most smart TVs are also watching what you're doing on your television and streaming platforms. However, the method is unique. Utilizing the built-in HDMI ports, smart TVs can track what you and your family are watching through a protocol called Automatic Content Recognition or ACR.

With ACR, content providers sample what's on your screen —via regular screen captures — whether you're watching a movie, show, or playing games through a connected console, and then match it against an online database. The data is used to track and verify metrics like how many ads you've viewed. It works through HDMI, so anything connected to an HDMI port can be captured, like game consoles, mini PCs, and streaming players.

What makes it more troublesome, besides the data collection and privacy intrusion, is that opting out can be complicated. Sure, you can disconnect your TV from the internet, but then you'll lose access to many desirable features. And it does seem to be legal for companies to do this, especially since you likely agreed to it through an end-user license agreement (EULA) when you first signed up for an account or first used the device.