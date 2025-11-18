This New California Law Might Change How You Browse The Internet

A new California law that changes how browser data is handled could wind up being the standard for the rest of the country, if experts are to be believed. Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 566 – also called the California Opt Me Out Act — into law in October 2025, requiring companies that develop web browsers offer what's called an "opt-out signal." This function would allow users to disable the sharing and selling of their personal information, right from within the browser, as they navigate the web.

As trivial as it may seem to add a privacy toggle to browsers, Emory Roane, associate director of policy at Privacy Rights Clearinghouse — an organization that supported the bill — expects it to effect the rest of the country eventually. It will probably be easier to implement on a wide scale, rather than just for individual residents in California. It's designed to automate the opt-out process so you don't have to do it for every individual website you visit.

Mozilla already offers something like this in Firefox's user settings, so it's not necessarily a brand-new function. Although, Google's new desktop web search app is technically not a browser, but can still access web search, it will be interesting to see how user data is handled there.