Google Has A New Windows App That Lets You Search The Web, Google Drive, And More All At Once

Google has mostly shied away from making its own native desktop apps — even going so far as to require users to continue loading up a web browser to use tools like Google Docs, Google Sheets, and more. Now, though, it looks like the company is breaking that streak with its new Google app for Windows.

Google says that the goal of the app is to "help you find what you need" and do so much faster than you could previously. It's very reminiscent of other Windows apps like Everything, which are built around providing a way to quickly search for files, folders, and more on your computer. However, in Google's case, the new Google app for Windows does that and so much more.

On top of letting you search your local files, Google says that the app will also allow users to search for files in your Google Drive as well as search for information on the internet itself. The app is part of an ongoing Google Search Labs experiment, and it is currently only available for Windows. If you want to try it out, you'll need to activate the experiment first and then click Download app.