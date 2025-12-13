You Can Get Over 500 Free Live Channels With A Roku Streaming Stick - Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Roku Streaming Stick lineup is one of the most cost-effective on the market. For as little as $30, a Roku Streaming Stick lets you run thousands of entertainment apps on your TV, including popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max — on top of extra applications like Apple AirPlay and Google Home.

Roku is also a good choice for cord-cutters, since the device has numerous apps (referred to as Streaming Channels) that offer massive libraries of movies and TV shows for free. But what if you're looking for a way to stream your favorite local channels for free? While you can always hook up one of the best indoor TV antennas to pick up broadcasts in and around your zip code, you can try the Roku Channel, which is home to over 500 free live channels. It's also free to download, and you can easily find it by using the Search option on your Roku home screen. If you select Streaming Channels, it should be listed as a featured app.

When you launch the Roku Channel, you'll be on the Home tab. Use your remote to navigate to the left column of options and select Live TV. You'll then be taken to the Live TV menu, where you'll be able to scroll through categories like Featured, Trending Now, and Recommended For You. The Live TV page can also be sorted by genre and content type (such as news, sports, and holiday specials).