Aqara Doorbell Camera G400 Review: Wide-Ranging Smart Support At A Reasonable Price

The Aqara Doorbell Camera G400 is slightly slimmer and has a smaller footprint than the G410, but it's still not necessarily the sleekest doorbell on the market. I actually would have expected it to be a little thinner and smaller, considering the fact that it doesn't need to house the six AA batteries that the G410 has a compartment for.

The G400 has a footprint of 141 x 53 x 32mm, and it has a separate chime that plugs in inside your home. But don't expect it to be as thin as, for example, a door frame. Thankfully, the included base plate means that you can install it on a door frame without too much issue, which is pretty helpful. But it will still be a little wider than most door frames, which isn't ideal.

The device is built mostly with plastic, and while at times it can feel slightly cheap, it's not poorly-built. There's a combination of matte and glossy plastic, and it fits nicely to the frame in a way that makes it look mostly seamless. On the face of the doorbell, you can find the camera lens at the top with a button at the bottom, which is illuminated at night to make it easier to find.

Weather resistance is rated IP65, with an operating range of -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) to 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit). That's a meaningful upgrade for Aqara, which has historically been a bit light on weatherproofing for outdoor hardware. On the back, there's also a microSD card slot — which has moved from the chime on other Aqara doorbells. That's a double-edged sword. It simplifies the chime and makes it optional, but it also means swapping cards requires pulling the doorbell off the wall.

While the G400 doesn't have battery support, you do have two options for power. You can use existing doorbell wiring at 8-24V AC/DC, or you can power it with Power over Ethernet. Worth noting is the fact that if your home has an older 8V/1A transformer — and plenty do — the G400 won't get enough current to power up properly. That's not a deal breaker for most, and even if you do have that older wiring, an electrician should be able to swap out the transformer relatively easily. But it's something that you should keep in mind.

In the box, you get a 15-degree wedge bracket for angled mounting, wall screws and anchors, a mounting plate, sealing plugs, a detaching pin, an extension wire kit, and a mounting hole template. Setting it all up is pretty easy and involves screwing the base plate into the wall, wiring the doorbell for power, and then attaching it to the base plate. Keep in mind that the smart home QR codes are on the back of the doorbell, which is frustrating in terms of placement, especially considering I couldn't find a card in the box with these codes on it. In other words, if you forget to scan the QR code before you install the camera to the base plate, you'll need to pull it off during the setup process.