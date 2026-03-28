Why Most Home Security Cameras Record Such Low Quality Footage

Long gone are the days when a home security camera was reserved for wealthy folks protecting their mansions or Batcaves. According to Safewise, almost half of all homes in the U.S. now have some form of security camera protection. This shift is largely thanks to the rise of smart security cameras, which have made this form of home protection accessible to more homeowners than ever before.

However, while the technical specs of different home security cams vary from model to model, many fail to deliver clear images. This lack of clarity can prevent important details (like faces or license plates) from showing up in recorded footage. In an age when a smartphone can take pro-quality photos, consumers might understandably wonder why the video from their security cameras looks like the trailer for a found-footage horror movie. With all their advanced features and capabilities, these security systems still can't offer visual clarity?

There's actually a genuine explanation for the disparity between the image quality a user gets from a phone's camera and the quality they get with a home security camera. It (mostly) all comes down to file size. To continuously record and store video, most smart home security camera systems need to sacrifice image quality in favor of storage capacity.