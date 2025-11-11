If You Have An iPhone 17 Pro, You Might Be Using The Camera App Wrong

The iPhone 17 Pro is earning strong reviews globally, with critics praising the latest iOS device's enhanced display, improved battery life, and upgraded camera features. One notable improvement is the ability to shoot video at up to 4K resolution at 120 frames per second. But hear us out: Capturing everyday moments with the Pro's settings maxed out is often overkill, especially when it comes to data consumption.

If you're the proud owner of an iPhone 17 Pro (or Pro Max) with an A19 Pro chip and 2TB of internal storage, shooting 4K at 120fps (based on data collected from an iPhone 16 Pro) is estimated to burn through about 7GB per minute. That means an hour of 4K/120fps footage eats up around 420GB, or a little more than one-fifth of your phone's 2TB of storage. Once you factor in apps, messaging, and other storage-hungry features, you'll likely find your storage depleting faster than you expected.

Fortunately, changing your iPhone's video recording settings is easy. Simply launch Settings, then tap Camera > Record Video. Even lowering the frame rate to, say, 30 fps while maintaining 4K resolution will reduce strain on the processor, battery, and internal memory.