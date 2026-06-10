These Apple TV Models Won't Get The tvOS 27 Update

During Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in early June 2026, the tech giant behind the iPhone, iPad, and Mac debuted the latest upcoming versions of its various operating systems. While many were expected to get big new AI features — like iOS 27 – other systems like tvOS 27 are set to receive some upgrades of their own. tvOS 27 will bring several new features to Apple TV devices, including some that are designed to make your Apple TV even better. However, the basics boil down to a more polished experience overall and improved AirPlay connectivity with other Apple devices. There are also bound to be some other potential changes that we'll learn more about once we can actually get our hands on tvOS 27, as Apple did not spend a lot of time on the TV-based operating system.

One big thing we did learn, however, is that with the release of tvOS 27, two of the company's older Apple TV devices – 2015's Apple TV HD and the 2017 Apple TV 4K (1st Generation) won't support the new operating system when it releases. They'll still be able to make use of tvOS 26 and all the big features it brought to the table, of course. And that means you'll be able to continue watching the best Apple TV+ shows on your older devices. However, they will no longer receive updates from Apple going forward.