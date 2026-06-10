These Apple TV Models Won't Get The tvOS 27 Update
During Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in early June 2026, the tech giant behind the iPhone, iPad, and Mac debuted the latest upcoming versions of its various operating systems. While many were expected to get big new AI features — like iOS 27 – other systems like tvOS 27 are set to receive some upgrades of their own. tvOS 27 will bring several new features to Apple TV devices, including some that are designed to make your Apple TV even better. However, the basics boil down to a more polished experience overall and improved AirPlay connectivity with other Apple devices. There are also bound to be some other potential changes that we'll learn more about once we can actually get our hands on tvOS 27, as Apple did not spend a lot of time on the TV-based operating system.
One big thing we did learn, however, is that with the release of tvOS 27, two of the company's older Apple TV devices – 2015's Apple TV HD and the 2017 Apple TV 4K (1st Generation) won't support the new operating system when it releases. They'll still be able to make use of tvOS 26 and all the big features it brought to the table, of course. And that means you'll be able to continue watching the best Apple TV+ shows on your older devices. However, they will no longer receive updates from Apple going forward.
What this actually means
As we noted above, you'll still be able to use your older Apple TV devices, at least for the immediate future. How long that will last exactly is unclear, and the devices won't receive any of the updates coming with tvOS 27. Additionally, if Apple chooses to change bigger things, like what OS version is needed to run the applications that Apple TV devices offer, then those older devices could see less support going forward, too. Of course, it isn't wholly unexpected to see Apple dropping support for some of its older devices. This is just a natural part of the process for Apple and any other tech manufacturer out there.
Apple is also expected to release a new 4th Generation of the Apple TV 4K later this year, so culling some of the older devices makes a lot of sense. Especially when you consider how much streaming technology has changed since 2015, when the Apple TV HD first released. The good news is that Apple TV 4K 2nd and 3rd Generation devices will continue to operate normally, and they'll continue to receive enhancements and new functionality along with tvOS 27.