Everything New Coming To tvOS 27 For Apple TV Users

With another WWDC keynote over, Apple decided to, once again, ignore tvOS 27, its upcoming operating system update for Apple TV users. Even though Apple didn't focus on the new features coming to its set-top box, there are at least eight features coming to Apple TV. While this update doesn't seem as notable as tvOS 26 or tvOS 18, Apple is improving the Liquid Glass design introduced last year, revamping the Podcasts app, including smart downloads, improved AirPlay connections, and more.

Unlike the other operating system updates, which all have their own page on Apple's website, the company hasn't put up a dedicated section with the new features coming to tvOS 27. One of the main reasons might be that Apple is readying a bigger hardware upgrade later this year, so it can announce even more features in the upcoming months, like the long-rumored Apple Intelligence support with the now announced new Siri.

Besides that, while tvOS 27 doesn't look like a big upgrade currently, it's dropping support for the Apple TV HD and the first-generation Apple TV 4K. With that, this is the first time since Apple unveiled the tvOS software that it's actually limiting the availability of an upcoming software to its set-top box. Here's what you need to know about tvOS 27.