Everything New Coming To tvOS 27 For Apple TV Users
With another WWDC keynote over, Apple decided to, once again, ignore tvOS 27, its upcoming operating system update for Apple TV users. Even though Apple didn't focus on the new features coming to its set-top box, there are at least eight features coming to Apple TV. While this update doesn't seem as notable as tvOS 26 or tvOS 18, Apple is improving the Liquid Glass design introduced last year, revamping the Podcasts app, including smart downloads, improved AirPlay connections, and more.
Unlike the other operating system updates, which all have their own page on Apple's website, the company hasn't put up a dedicated section with the new features coming to tvOS 27. One of the main reasons might be that Apple is readying a bigger hardware upgrade later this year, so it can announce even more features in the upcoming months, like the long-rumored Apple Intelligence support with the now announced new Siri.
Besides that, while tvOS 27 doesn't look like a big upgrade currently, it's dropping support for the Apple TV HD and the first-generation Apple TV 4K. With that, this is the first time since Apple unveiled the tvOS software that it's actually limiting the availability of an upcoming software to its set-top box. Here's what you need to know about tvOS 27.
tvOS 27 polishes the Apple TV experience
In a long list of features briefly shown by Apple during the WWDC 2026 keynote, the company highlighted some, if not all, new features coming to Apple TV. For example, the most notable feature is a redesigned Podcasts app. With that, the tvOS counterpart looks closer to what the company has been offering for iOS, iPadOS, and Mac. The second main function is smart downloads on Apple TV. While details are unclear, this is probably related to how users can manage apps, as tvOS doesn't allow users to download content from streaming services on the set-top box.
Besides those two features, Apple now lists AppleCare coverage details in tvOS Settings. While AppleCare has been available for Apple TV for a while, the company could've tweaked the experience to make it closer to the other operating systems, or because it's readying the release of new hardware, generating user interest in protecting their devices for longer.
Like on iOS 27 and macOS 27 Golden Gate, Apple is also making tvOS 27 snappier, as it brings a more responsive Control Center, and makes app launch animations faster. This fourth main change for the set-top box will be noticeable once the company releases this software to Apple TV users during the fall.
Apple improves AirPlay connectivity and accessibility options
As Apple is expected to release new hardware for Apple TV, the company is also rumored to introduce new HomePod models, with a second-generation HomePod mini and a third-generation of the original HomePod. These speakers are expected to bring support to the all-new Siri, and Apple Intelligence. While Apple still needs to unveil these plans, tvOS 27 is already improving connectivity between current generation Apple TV and HomePod models with faster AirPlay connections. Even though Apple hasn't talked about tvOS, it seems this is part of a broader push from the company to phase out legacy code and fix bugs.
Apple has added new larger text sizes for Accessibility. According to AppleInsider, users can adjust the on-screen text subtitles using a built-in slider. Besides that, the text size now supports Dynamic Type, but third-party platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, which use their own video player instead of Apple's built-in option, still need to add compatibility to this feature in an upcoming software update. So far, this functionality is available in English in the United States and Canada, but with expectations that it will reach new markets in the coming months and years. Finally, the eighth new feature is that Apple has improved how users can pair hearing aids with the Apple TV. We might get to know more about tvOS 27 as Apple releases new betas, or when the company feels ready to introduce new hardware.