15 Best iOS 27 Features Coming To Your iPhone This Fall

After two years of delays, Apple finally unveiled the promised next-gen Siri. The personal assistant now lives in the iPhone's Dynamic Island and is more proactive than ever. More than a UI tweak, this new Siri is powered by custom Google Gemini models that use Apple's Private Cloud Compute. With that, the personal assistant can finally tap into user data by checking apps like Messages, Calendar, Mail, Phone, Podcasts, Music, and more. This way, if you want to be reminded about "that song" a friend showed you a few weeks ago, Siri can proactively go through your messages and find that Apple Music shared with you.

Apple is calling this next generation of Siri Siri AI, and it makes apps smarter and more useful. Using Apple Foundation Models, which are now deeply integrated with Google Gemini, Apple Intelligence and Siri can understand text, voice, images, and more. For example, among the improvements, Siri has higher accuracy during dictation, better language understanding, and an all-new Siri app that works like a ChatGPT-like app where you can access previous and current conversations, change how the personal assistant talks to you in English, and more.

Apple says this new Siri will be ready for developers to try now, and it will launch in beta for customers later this year, meaning that the company will continue to explore its AI efforts as a beta product, instead of calling it a final offering.