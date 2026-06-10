iOS 27 Finally Brings The Liquid Glass Fix That iOS 26 Always Needed﻿

One of the main features of iOS 26 was the new Liquid Glass design, the first major redesign since iOS 7. Apple made all user interface elements transparent, including tabs, buttons, and menus. Liquid Glass also featured lighting effects, with light reflecting and refracting from digital surfaces. But the Liquid Glass design caused plenty of criticism from users starting with the first iOS 26 beta release. Transparent menus were hard to read in some apps, like Music and the Control Center, so Apple tried to fix the problem. The following iOS 26 beta releases increased the opacity, drawing criticism from Liquid Glass fans who didn't like the opaque UI. Apple found a middle ground, and by October 2025, it introduced a Liquid Glass customization option, giving users a choice between Clear and Tinted looks in iOS 26.1. But it's iOS 27 that finally brings the Liquid Glass fix iOS 26 needed from the start, a translucency slider that allows the user to choose their preferred level of transparency.

Seen in the images above and below, the slider is already available in the first iOS 27 developer beta, and it's similar to the transparency slider Apple added to the Lock Screen clock in iOS 26.2. Apple said during the WWDC 2026 keynote that it took feedback from users and developers into account when refining the Liquid Glass design for iOS 27. The company explained that it "tuned Liquid Glass so it diffuses complex content behind it much more effectively, while also creating more depth and separation" to improve readability. These tweaks should improve the default Liquid Glass experience for most people, Apple said, but the company still added a slider that allows users to adjust the Liquid Glass transparency.