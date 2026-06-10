Google's Next-Gen Pixel Watch 5 Was Seemingly Found In The Ocean

Pixel fans are still waiting to see what Google will do with its next smartphone and smartwatch lineups. However, we may have been given an unexpected glimpse of what to expect from the Pixel Watch 5 already. At the end of May, Gearbox co-founder Randy Pitchford posted to X, reporting that a friend of his had found a watch under the water while scuba diving near St. Martin. Pitchford shared photos of the front and back. When you zoom in, the back of the watch appears to have "Pixel Watch 5" inscribed on it, along with some other official terms including "EDA," "Skin Temperature," and "SpO2." There are also mentions of a heart rate sensor and pulse sensor on the watch, as well as the term UWB — which stands for ultra-wideband and has been available since the Pixel Watch 3.

The inscriptions on the watch are exceptionally in-depth for what many might consider a prototype of the device, as Google had not yet even announced or given any clues to the watch's existence before this moment. After the initial post on X, specifications surfaced for what some believe is the Pixel Watch 5. This has led some to believe that the lost Pixel Watch 5 found by Pitchford's friend may have actually been some kind of strange promotional stunt by Google.