Google's Next-Gen Pixel Watch 5 Was Seemingly Found In The Ocean
Pixel fans are still waiting to see what Google will do with its next smartphone and smartwatch lineups. However, we may have been given an unexpected glimpse of what to expect from the Pixel Watch 5 already. At the end of May, Gearbox co-founder Randy Pitchford posted to X, reporting that a friend of his had found a watch under the water while scuba diving near St. Martin. Pitchford shared photos of the front and back. When you zoom in, the back of the watch appears to have "Pixel Watch 5" inscribed on it, along with some other official terms including "EDA," "Skin Temperature," and "SpO2." There are also mentions of a heart rate sensor and pulse sensor on the watch, as well as the term UWB — which stands for ultra-wideband and has been available since the Pixel Watch 3.
The inscriptions on the watch are exceptionally in-depth for what many might consider a prototype of the device, as Google had not yet even announced or given any clues to the watch's existence before this moment. After the initial post on X, specifications surfaced for what some believe is the Pixel Watch 5. This has led some to believe that the lost Pixel Watch 5 found by Pitchford's friend may have actually been some kind of strange promotional stunt by Google.
Happenstance or promotion?
The truth of the matter is likely that this was just an accident by someone sporting one of the early Pixel Watch 5 models. Reports suggest that Google didn't file the new devices suspected of being the Pixel Watch 5 with India's BIS database until June 1, 2026. That's the day after the images were shared by Pitchford on the internet. As such, it is most likely that Google moved to get the actual devices listed after the leak.
Unfortunately, all we can really do is speculate. The information in the database leans toward there being potentially up to four different models in the Pixel Watch 5. Though, the filing doesn't specifically mention the Pixel Watch 5 anywhere in the listing. As such, the convenient timing of this listing and the Pitchford posts on X are the only things that have really connected this to the Pixel Watch 5. But, if this leak does turn out to be true, then we could have been given a very early look at what to expect from Google's next flagship smartwatch. The Pixel Watch 4 was a solid — though not revolutionary — upgrade for the company's smartwatch lineup, and it seems the Pixel Watch 5 may carry on with its more understated appearance.