Google Pixel 10 Vs. Pro: Is The Upgrade Worth The Heavy Price Tag?

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Google's Pixel smartphone series has expanded in recent years to include devices at different budgets. If you want a cheap phone that doesn't set you back a lot, the company's A-series phones are perfect, like the Pixel 10a, which starts at $499. Other models available in the company's latest Pixel series include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. If you're weighing your options and you've narrowed the list to the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro as your devices of choice, but aren't sure which one to add to your cart, we're here to help.

Since these phones have a $200 difference in price (the Pixel 10 starts at $799 and the Pixel 10 Pro at $999), you might be wondering if paying extra for the Pro is worth it. With that extra $200, you're essentially paying for a better camera setup and a slightly better display, as these two devices have more similarities than differences. They are powered by an identical chip, come with the same-size 6.3-inch screen (although the Pro uses the superior LTPO OLED panel), and even weigh nearly the same.

For most people, the Pixel 10 is more than enough, as it offers nearly the same package as the Pro for much less. It comes with a triple camera setup for the first time in the base model, which makes it a versatile shooter, as noted in our Pixel 10 review. And with its OLED panel with 120 Hz and 3,000 nits of peak brightness, you're only missing out on a few extra niceties that don't matter as much in everyday smartphone usage.