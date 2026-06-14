One Of The '80s Best Superhero Shows Didn't Star Marvel Or DC Characters

Throughout the history of American pop culture, and especially television, superheroes have been a consistent staple. While the most obvious examples of TV superheroes come from the usual faces of Marvel and DC, such as 1966's "Batman" (who almost fought Godzilla once) and 1977's "The Incredible Hulk," the 1980s offered up a new kind of hero, one with no comic book origins. That hero was Ralph Hinkley, and from 1981 to 1983, he was "The Greatest American Hero."

"The Greatest American Hero" was a comedy-drama series that aired on ABC in the early-'80s starring William Katt, Robert Culp, and Connie Sellecca. It followed the misadventures of an average teacher gifted superhuman abilities by an alien suit, but with no consistent idea of how to use them.

This was a generally silly show, especially compared to the current trend of R-rated superhero shows, but did reasonably well for itself, lasting three seasons with a total of 45 episodes and securing several Emmy nominations. An unsuccessful attempt at a reboot was made, but the show still maintains a quiet position of prominence in the annals of pop culture history, particularly in the field of early-'80s sci-fi entertainment.