How Long Do Owners Say Apple TVs Usually Last?

The Apple TV is one of those Apple devices that nobody really needs, especially in 2026, but it makes the experience of watching TV a lot better. By still owning the Apple TV 3, a first-gen Apple TV 4K, and the 2022 Apple TV 4K, I can say that all of these models last for a pretty long time, but I'm not the only one backing this up, as Apple TV owners on Reddit say these set-top boxes can last for a good 10 years.

Ultimately, it all depends on what you want. For example, the Apple TV 3 was released in 2012. It lost support for YouTube in 2021, Apple removed AirPlay capabilities for DRM-enabled content in 2022, and Netflix was still available on the set-top box until 2024. With those impressive numbers, it's easy to say that even though it wasn't 4K, it survived for a long time before losing compatibility with almost every streaming platform available.

However, when you think about the first Apple TV 4K, which was released in 2017, Apple not only still offers software updates through tvOS, but it's also available with all major streaming services and apps. Even though it has become a lot slower than it was a decade ago, this device can go beyond 10 years of support, which is a fairly impressive landmark, especially for modern technologies.