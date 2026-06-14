How Long Do Owners Say Apple TVs Usually Last?
The Apple TV is one of those Apple devices that nobody really needs, especially in 2026, but it makes the experience of watching TV a lot better. By still owning the Apple TV 3, a first-gen Apple TV 4K, and the 2022 Apple TV 4K, I can say that all of these models last for a pretty long time, but I'm not the only one backing this up, as Apple TV owners on Reddit say these set-top boxes can last for a good 10 years.
Ultimately, it all depends on what you want. For example, the Apple TV 3 was released in 2012. It lost support for YouTube in 2021, Apple removed AirPlay capabilities for DRM-enabled content in 2022, and Netflix was still available on the set-top box until 2024. With those impressive numbers, it's easy to say that even though it wasn't 4K, it survived for a long time before losing compatibility with almost every streaming platform available.
However, when you think about the first Apple TV 4K, which was released in 2017, Apple not only still offers software updates through tvOS, but it's also available with all major streaming services and apps. Even though it has become a lot slower than it was a decade ago, this device can go beyond 10 years of support, which is a fairly impressive landmark, especially for modern technologies.
Lasting a long time doesn't mean you should keep it forever
The longevity of the Apple TV also depends on the user, much like a regular TV. For example, when you buy a new television, usually, the one in the living room goes to the bedroom, and the one in your bedroom goes to the basement or to your kid's room, right? With the Apple TV, it's the same. I had my 3rd-gen Apple TV 4K in my living room with my Samsung NeoQLED 8K, the first-gen Apple TV 4K was in my bedroom connected to XGIMI's Horizon Max, and the long-retired Apple TV 3 was on a regular TV at my mother's for AirPlay functionalities and some streaming services.
That said, while keeping the same Apple TV as the main star of the living room would've been a bad idea, swapping it over the years to other, older technologies makes its lifespan a lot longer, as it still works as it's supposed to work: easy access to streaming services, nice UI, compatibility with Apple devices, and more.
However, to keep it up and running as it did on day one, you might need to get a new model. For example, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently commented on the latest Apple TV 4K feeling a bit slower in 2026. He's right — the performance isn't the same, and tvOS 26 is a demanding software. It doesn't mean you should give away your Apple TV 4K, but it makes sense that the device is not what it used to be.
Rumors point to a new Apple TV 4K
If you're planning to upgrade your Apple TV in 2026 or get one for the first time, I highly recommend you wait a bit longer. Apple has a big refresh in store, and this set-top box is expected to get support for Apple Intelligence and the all-new Siri that is expected to be announced with iOS 27, a brand new processor, more RAM, and Apple's own connectivity chip.
Unlike the current generation, this will be the only Apple TV with support for Apple Intelligence. If rumors turn out to be accurate, interacting with Siri on the new Apple TV could be a groundbreaking experience. While previously I'd get a new Apple TV for the sake of improved specs, this one could make the set-top box great for playing games and enjoying a fluid TV experience while serving as a hub to enjoy Apple services like Music, TV, and Fitness+. There's even a rumor saying that Apple might tweak (once again) the Siri Remote.
While the outside of the product should remain the same, this Apple TV is expected to follow in the footsteps of the previous models and last for years to come. That means the next time you need to upgrade an Apple TV might be in 2036. Not bad.