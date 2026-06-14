China Just Beat Neuralink With A Commercial Brain Chip That Can Be Added To Health Insurance

While one of Elon Musk's many companies, Neuralink, may grab the lion's share of headlines, it's not the only Brain Control Interface (BCI) on the block. The U.S.-based firm Paradomics has its own high-bandwidth brain interface in production, aimed at restoring speech for patients with severe neurological impairments. Other companies like Synchron are also making rapid progress in the field, demonstrating it's possible to implant devices in human patients without invasive, open-brain surgery (while Musk's company seeks to install its chips by drilling through the skull, a method as risky as it sounds).

China may have also beaten Musk to the punch with an implant that doesn't require cutting through the dura mater, the outermost membrane surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Instead, it rests above the brain's protective membrane. According to a report at Space Daily, the chip, called NEO, has been approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and is designed to help victims of paralysis caused by spinal cord injuries recover mobility. Neo has also been fast-tracked to allow co-payment coverage under China's government-run, near-universal health coverage program, placing it in the pipeline for reimbursement integration.