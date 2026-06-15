Can You Use Apple Music On An iPod?

Believe it or not, it's possible that your old iPod can still be connected to Apple Music. However, what you might consider old could be the iPod Classic, iPod nano, or iPod shuffle. However, none of the legacy iPods support Apple Music, not even most iPod touch models. To enjoy Apple Music in 2026, iPod touch users running iOS 10 or a later software version can take advantage of this streaming service. In other words, only the iPod touch 6, released in 2015, and the iPod touch 7, in 2019, can access the platform.

While Apple doesn't mention the iPod touch on its official Apple Music page, as it pretty much removed all references to its iconic device after it got discontinued a few years ago, it's possible to see on the App Store that the Apple Music app is compatible with devices as old as running iOS 10. Even though this could change with iOS 27 and upcoming software updates, it's interesting to see that the company still supports some of its apps with software released a decade ago.

At that time, iOS 10 introduced new animations for iMessage, like the balloons, confetti, and fireworks, and the Messages App Store. This software update also marked the first time that Apple opened up Siri for developers, Apple Maps got a redesign (where you could book a ride with Uber or Lyft through the app), and memories were added in Photos.