Can You Use Apple Music On An iPod?
Believe it or not, it's possible that your old iPod can still be connected to Apple Music. However, what you might consider old could be the iPod Classic, iPod nano, or iPod shuffle. However, none of the legacy iPods support Apple Music, not even most iPod touch models. To enjoy Apple Music in 2026, iPod touch users running iOS 10 or a later software version can take advantage of this streaming service. In other words, only the iPod touch 6, released in 2015, and the iPod touch 7, in 2019, can access the platform.
While Apple doesn't mention the iPod touch on its official Apple Music page, as it pretty much removed all references to its iconic device after it got discontinued a few years ago, it's possible to see on the App Store that the Apple Music app is compatible with devices as old as running iOS 10. Even though this could change with iOS 27 and upcoming software updates, it's interesting to see that the company still supports some of its apps with software released a decade ago.
At that time, iOS 10 introduced new animations for iMessage, like the balloons, confetti, and fireworks, and the Messages App Store. This software update also marked the first time that Apple opened up Siri for developers, Apple Maps got a redesign (where you could book a ride with Uber or Lyft through the app), and memories were added in Photos.
Legacy iPod touch users lack several Apple Music features
Just because some iPod touch models work with Apple Music doesn't mean that they feature all of the features available within the platform. For example, AutoMix is Apple's DJ-like feature that can intelligently crossfade from one song to another, so the transition is as smooth as possible. It only works for users running iOS 26. Music Haptics, which is an accessibility feature that makes even people who are hard of hearing or deaf to experience music through haptics, requires an iPhone 12 or later, using at least iOS 18.
Other features, like Apple Music Sing, require an iPhone 11 or later running at least iOS 16.2. The ability to use the iPhone as a microphone, and use reactions, or visual effects while enjoying Apple Music Sing on an Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) also requires at least an iPhone 11. Lyrics Translation, which is an awesome feature that helps you understand the lyrics in our mother tongue, or Lyrics Pronunciation, which can help you sing songs in different languages, also requires iOS 26.
That said, if you just want to stream your favorite songs, download some albums, or create playlists, then Apple Music is completely usable on an iPod touch 6 or 7, even after all these years. However, you should be aware that if you want to take advantage of all features, then you'll need a newer device.