Can You Still Buy An iPod In 2026? Here's Where To Find One

An important point to keep in mind is that iPods have an internal battery, which might not be in great shape and so may not last very long — unless, of course, it was replaced at some point. You'll have better luck with an online marketplace like Back Market, which guarantees that the batteries in its iPods can hold at least 85% of their original capacity. If you buy an iPod with the intention of getting a new battery yourself, then you should know that Apple only services the 6th- and 7th-generation iPod Touch. Also, be aware that if you plan to take on the task yourself, the Classic, Nano, and Shuffle battery replacement procedures are rated "very difficult" by iFixit.

Hard drive failure can be an issue, too, though it only affects the iPod Classic, and the iPod Mini, as other iPods use flash storage. The good news is that it's possible to put a new hard drive into an iPod Classic, or even better, replace it with a flash drive using an iFlash adapter. If you don't fancy doing it yourself, there are services that will do it for you.

Finally, most of the iPods come without Bluetooth and so require wired earphones. The iPod Touch (2nd generation or later) and iPod Nano (7th generation) do have Bluetooth, though it works most reliably with modern headphones on the iPod Touch 4th generation or later. You have to own the audio files, too, so there's no possibility of streaming your music — unless you're an accomplished modder capable of making specific hardware and firmware modifications yourself.