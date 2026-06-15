Can You Still Buy An iPod In 2026? Here's Where To Find One
The iPod rekindled Apple's fortunes, transforming the near-bankrupt computer company into a consumer electronics giant and laying the groundwork for the revolutionary iPhone. Unveiled by Apple's late and highly influential CEO Steve Jobs in 2001, the first iPod promised "1,000 songs in your pocket" by packing them onto a compact 5GB hard drive. Just six years later, in the same year as the iPhone launch, Apple celebrated its 100 millionth iPod sale. That was an impressive achievement for a device with a lineup that by then included not only the iPod but also the iPod Nano, which replaced the iPod Mini in 2005, and the clip-on iPod Shuffle, which some called "the last good iPod." As it pivoted toward the iPhone, Apple gradually slimmed down its iPod line and, in 2022, retired the final iPod — the Touch — bringing the curtain down on its largely successful iPod era.
It may have gone, but the iPod is clearly not forgotten. In fact, the device seems to be enjoying a second wind. Whether it's tech-weary Gen Zers breathing new life into old-school iPods, or modders keeping it alive through customization, sales of used iPods have been surging. Refurbished electronics marketplace Back Market, for example, said it saw a notable 48% jump in iPod sales in 2025, over the year before.
The best ways to get yourself an iPod
It seems unlikely that Apple will ever relaunch the iPod, so anyone who wants one today will have to take the used route. That almost certainly means diving into popular online marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace and eBay (maybe steer clear of factory-sealed models in case they come with an insane list price), or going with certified refurbished sellers like the previously mentioned Back Market. Some models that might be of interest include the final iPod Touch (7th generation, discontinued 2022), the final iPod Classic (6th generation, discontinued 2014), the final iPod Nano (7th generation, discontinued 2017), and the final iPod Shuffle (4th generation, discontinued 2017), as these most recent versions have the best technology of each line.
You could also try sellers that specialize in vintage Apple products, with some offering warranties on purchases. In the U.S., somewhere like Florida-based iSuperStore has an online store where you can browse a range of iPod models, though it only ships domestically. Brick-and-mortar electronics stores with used sections might also have a few iPods sitting in the display cases. Pawn shops, secondhand stores, retro gaming stores, and music equipment resellers sometimes carry them as well. Availability will obviously vary by location, but iPods occasionally turn up whenever people trade in or sell off old or unwanted devices.
Finally, it might even be worth asking around. An older relative might have an iPod that hasn't seen the light of day for years and, if you ask nicely, they might just be willing to gift it to you.
Things to watch out for
An important point to keep in mind is that iPods have an internal battery, which might not be in great shape and so may not last very long — unless, of course, it was replaced at some point. You'll have better luck with an online marketplace like Back Market, which guarantees that the batteries in its iPods can hold at least 85% of their original capacity. If you buy an iPod with the intention of getting a new battery yourself, then you should know that Apple only services the 6th- and 7th-generation iPod Touch. Also, be aware that if you plan to take on the task yourself, the Classic, Nano, and Shuffle battery replacement procedures are rated "very difficult" by iFixit.
Hard drive failure can be an issue, too, though it only affects the iPod Classic, and the iPod Mini, as other iPods use flash storage. The good news is that it's possible to put a new hard drive into an iPod Classic, or even better, replace it with a flash drive using an iFlash adapter. If you don't fancy doing it yourself, there are services that will do it for you.
Finally, most of the iPods come without Bluetooth and so require wired earphones. The iPod Touch (2nd generation or later) and iPod Nano (7th generation) do have Bluetooth, though it works most reliably with modern headphones on the iPod Touch 4th generation or later. You have to own the audio files, too, so there's no possibility of streaming your music — unless you're an accomplished modder capable of making specific hardware and firmware modifications yourself.