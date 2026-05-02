Old-School iPods Are Making A Comeback Thanks To A Gen Z Loophole
Apple discontinued the iPod in 2022, 21 years after introducing the first-generation iPod model, a device that revolutionized the music industry. Now, Gen Z users are flocking to the old gadgets partly because of their big limitation – they can't go online. But that also means they're allowed to be used in places the iPhone is not. The iPhone, of course, inherited the iPod's music-playing features and also supports Apple Music (as do iPads and Macs), a streaming service that generates recurring revenue for Apple. But Gen Z users are now discovering the appeal of a device that can only play music downloaded to it. Apple may no longer be selling iPods, but sales of secondhand devices are surging online, according to reports from Axios, The New York Times, and Associated Press.
Many Gen Z users were not born when Apple unveiled the first-generation iPod model, or the various versions that followed, including the iPod Classic, iPod Mini, iPod Shuffle, iPod Nano, and iPod Touch. The latter looked a lot like the iPhone, offering support for apps, but lacking phone call capabilities. Young users discovered the old iPods nonetheless, coming to appreciate them. For example, AP's Kelvin Chan notes that his 16-year-old daughter found an iPod Nano that belonged to her grandma. Other young users are either receiving used iPods as gifts or actively searching on third-party marketplaces for secondhand iPods for themselves.
Using an iPod for listening to music isn't just about interacting with a retro product that the younger generations may think is cool. Some users are finding that the iPod offers distraction-free music playback. One young iPod user, for example, told The Times that music playback on a phone can be interrupted by notifications and app use. The iPod can only play music.
Evidence of an iPod resurgence is everywhere
iPods also allow the user to control what music they want to listen to, reducing the reliance on algorithms that are built into music streaming services. Also, iPods don't play ads, which streaming services like Spotify may feature between songs. There's another advantage for the iPod over smartphones, too: Some schools may ban iPhone and Android handsets. However, iPods are sometimes allowed, considering that they can only play music. Young students can't go online with an iPod. They can't use social media or AI tools like ChatGPT. The iPod Touch may be an exception, but that device would only run an older version of iOS.
With Apple selling about 450 million iPod units over 21 years, the chances are that buyers looking for a used model can find one with ease on eBay, Back Market, Facebook Marketplace, and other places. Axios reports that eBay searches for iPod Classic increased by 25% during the January-October 2025 period compared to the same period in 2024. Similarly, searches for iPod Nano increased by 20% during the same period. Separately, The New York Times said that eBay searches for iPod grew by 8% in 2025 compared to 2024 and that the number of listings grew by 30% during the same period, indicating that iPod owners are aware of the renewed interest in these music players. Both Axios and The New York Times said the data came directly from eBay.
The downside of this renewed interest in iPods is that prices will go up. The Times notes that iPod prices have gone up by 60% compared to 2023, and some models may cost up to $600. For the same price, a buyer could purchase the new iPhone 17e, which comes with an Apple Music app preloaded.
Will Apple bring back the iPod?
Just as the iPod is making an impression with Gen Z buyers, Apple is going through a big year. The company celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2026 and then announced CEO transition plans. John Ternus will replace Tim Cook at the helm of Apple on September 1, with Cook set to become chairman of the board. As the company's new leader, Ternus will announce several new products this year, likely starting with the iPhone 18 models that should be unveiled in mid-September, including the first-generation foldable iPhone model. A new iPod isn't in the cards for Apple, though. Or, if Apple wants to bring back the music player, those plans have yet to leak.
However, Apple's former employee Tony Fadell, who oversaw the development of the iPod, thinks the device has a future, according to comments made to The Times in March. Fadell acknowledged the iPod's secondhand comeback, noting that people appreciate digital products that aren't connected to the web so they can avoid distractions. Fadell said that Apple should bring back the iPod but create a modern version. The iPod creator said he would have supported modernized versions, revealing he even designed iPod versions that would work in 2026. Users would not have an internet connection unless they wanted to activate it, according to him. Fadell did not show off any of these designs, though.