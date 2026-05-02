Old-School iPods Are Making A Comeback Thanks To A Gen Z Loophole﻿

Apple discontinued the iPod in 2022, 21 years after introducing the first-generation iPod model, a device that revolutionized the music industry. Now, Gen Z users are flocking to the old gadgets partly because of their big limitation – they can't go online. But that also means they're allowed to be used in places the iPhone is not. The iPhone, of course, inherited the iPod's music-playing features and also supports Apple Music (as do iPads and Macs), a streaming service that generates recurring revenue for Apple. But Gen Z users are now discovering the appeal of a device that can only play music downloaded to it. Apple may no longer be selling iPods, but sales of secondhand devices are surging online, according to reports from Axios, The New York Times, and Associated Press.

Many Gen Z users were not born when Apple unveiled the first-generation iPod model, or the various versions that followed, including the iPod Classic, iPod Mini, iPod Shuffle, iPod Nano, and iPod Touch. The latter looked a lot like the iPhone, offering support for apps, but lacking phone call capabilities. Young users discovered the old iPods nonetheless, coming to appreciate them. For example, AP's Kelvin Chan notes that his 16-year-old daughter found an iPod Nano that belonged to her grandma. Other young users are either receiving used iPods as gifts or actively searching on third-party marketplaces for secondhand iPods for themselves.

Using an iPod for listening to music isn't just about interacting with a retro product that the younger generations may think is cool. Some users are finding that the iPod offers distraction-free music playback. One young iPod user, for example, told The Times that music playback on a phone can be interrupted by notifications and app use. The iPod can only play music.