Tim Cook Is Most Proud Of This One Beloved Apple Gadget

On September 1, 2026, Tim Cook will step down as CEO of Apple, having led one of the most important tech companies in the world for 15 years. He'll continue at Apple as chairman of the board, with John Ternus set to become Apple's next chief executive officer. Apple confirmed the succession plans on April 20, 2026, confirming the rumors that Cook would end his tenure as CEO of Apple in 2026. The succession announcement was followed by messages from Tim Cook to the world and Apple employees in which its top executive mused over his career at Apple. Cook went over various products that Apple released while he was CEO of the company, with the Apple Watch being at the top of his list.

In a Community Letter from Tim, the CEO said that he has started his days the same way for the past 15 years, by checking his email and reading messages from Apple users. Cook mentioned the Apple Watch in the second paragraph, before any other product. "You share little pieces of your lives with me and tell me things you want me to know about how Apple has touched you. About the moment your mom was saved by her Apple Watch," Cook wrote. "About the perfect selfie you captured at the summit of a mountain that seemed impossible to climb. You thank me for the ways Mac has changed what you can do at work and sometimes give me a hard time because something you care about isn't working like it should."

The Apple Watch was unveiled in September 2014, though Apple wouldn't start selling it until the next spring. Tim Cook called the wearable "the most personal product we've ever made."