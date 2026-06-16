Kiefer Sutherland And Alexander Skarsgård Co-Starred In An Underappreciated Sci-Fi Movie

There are several end-of-the-world movies that feature cataclysmic events threatening all life on Earth. Some are set before the end comes, some during it, and some after it has occurred. "Melancholia" is one film that takes place in the stages leading up to those final moments and what it means to be human.

Released in 2011, "Melancholia" follows the family troubles of Justine, Michael, Claire, and John, played respectively by Kirsten Dunst, Alexander Skarsgård, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Kiefer Sutherland, who starred in the espionage thriller "Rabbit Hole" on Paramount Plus. In "Melancholia," family troubles and high-running tension between characters ruin a wedding and end a marriage. Meanwhile, Earth is on a collision course with a planet called Melancholia. It's an edgy flick that blends science fiction with drama through how the characters interact with each other as both their relationships and the world crumble to pieces.

Critics generally enjoyed that combination of heart-wrenching storytelling blended with a world-ending twist, but the movie didn't do so well overall at the box office. With an estimated budget of $7.4 million, the film made only around $3 million in ticket sales across the United States and Canada. The movie may have been underappreciated in the theater, but viewers seemed to really like it. It has an 80% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, and its Universal Acclaim score at Metacritic sits at a healthy 81.