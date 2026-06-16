This Free App Lets You Test Your USB Cables (And Find Hidden Info On Them)

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There's a new macOS menu bar app that's genuinely more helpful than a quick calendar or window manager. Launched in May 2026, WhatCable is a completely open-source, free menu bar app that allows you to run a scan on USB cables to determine what exactly they can do. It'll give you a full rundown of the specs, the type of chips it contains, and what it's rated at.

USB-C has become the rightfully dominant cable, with the European Union even managing to force Apple's hand in ditching the Lightning Cable on iPhones to ensure ubiquity and unilateral cable support for its citizens. The simplicity, however, has reared a problem that has been bubbling since USB-C was introduced: What's the difference between all these cables? USB4 and USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 share the same housing, but so do the super-cheap cables that litter online storefronts. Some USB-C cables are designed simply to charge, not even to carry any data.

WhatCable aims to eliminate that confusion, so you can make sure you're using the best cables for data transfers or charging purposes. On the app's GitHub page, the developer, Darryl Morley, lists in detail what the app can do, from charging and data-speed diagnostics down to trust signals to determine if it's an "unusual" cable. WhatCable also has its own notifications for when things are connected or disconnected, and it can be run from the macOS Dock rather than the menu bar.