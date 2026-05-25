Not All USB-C Cables Can Transfer Data – Here's How To Tell Which Ones Can

USB Type-C is meant to unify connectors and cable specifications, making it easier to connect devices. But not all cable manufacturers follow the connector's requirements. You can potentially buy cables from manufacturers that don't meet the guidelines for power capabilities and data transfer speeds. That's why some USB-C cables charge faster than others — there are a lot of variables at play. Moreover, not all USB cables are meant to transfer data; some are exclusively for charging, and you end up with a complex landscape to navigate. How do you even tell which cables are which?

Unfortunately, while there is an easy way to tell whether USB-C cables can handle data, it's not a foolproof method. When choosing a cable, you should look for the SuperSpeed (SS) logo or a lightning bolt symbol on the connector. SuperSpeed 5, 10, 20, and 40 denote the transfer rates for data transfers between devices. A USB-IF certification logo is also a good sign if you see it printed on the cable, connector, or packaging. It means the cable was compliance tested for quality. But these logos or labels don't always show up.

Other indicators include the cable length (longer cables are only for charging), missing pins inside the connector (which can be tough to discern), and the inclusion of an e-mark chip or power delivery (PD) functionality. The best and simplest way to check is to use the USB-C cable to connect two devices, such as a phone and PC, and see if data transfer is available. As a general rule, you should only buy USB-C cables from reputable brands.