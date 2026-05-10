Why Some USB-C Cables Charge Faster Than Others

Have you ever plugged a fast-charging-capable device, like a smartphone, into a USB-C cable that only charges slowly? It happens to the best of us. It's because, although the USB Type-C standard ensures most connectors are similar, it doesn't necessarily standardize the technology inside the cable. Not all USB-C cables are created equal. If you're wondering why the USB-C standard matters so much then — and that's a valid question — it's because it makes device ports and connectors on cables and attachments fundamentally more versatile.

You still need to be aware of a cable's power output. USB-C is actually spread across several variants, where standardization exists for the connector. It starts with USB-C 2.0, the entry-level version, capable of data transfer rates up to 480Mbps. From there, you have USB 3.2 Gen 1, Gen 2, Gen 2x2, and USB 4, which has PD (power delivery) support, and Thunderbolt. USB-C PD supports fast-charging with power delivery up to 100-watts in some cables and with a maximum of 240-watts in newer cables.

Because it can be confusing, the best explanation is that each version of USB-C is capable of delivering different power outputs. You need at least 18-watts or higher to facilitate fast-charging. Ideally, for modern devices, you want a 40-watt to 65-watt charger and cable, depending on the device's power requirements. If you use a cable that's not rated for higher power output, it doesn't matter what the power adapter delivers, your devices won't be able to fast-charge. The cable limits the amount of power supplied. Moreover, there are specialized cables for data, video, audio, and power over other options.