Why Netflix Used The 2-Minute Rule For Tracking User Habits (And Why It Stopped)

When you look at the list of the top 10 most-watched Netflix shows, there's a lot of interesting math that goes into what counts as a view and how it affects placement on the list. It's not an exact science, but it plays a huge role in not only helping viewers discover the hottest shows but also in determining what Netflix will make more of. Netflix and other streaming services do not create programming that isn't hitting the numbers that justify further investment.

Netflix used to count your view when you watched 70% of a show or movie. It was later recognized that this metric had a downside. In a letter to shareholders released on 21 January, 2020, Netflix (via GameSpot) said the metric "makes less sense" since it had "titles with widely varying lengths–from short episodes (e.g., Special at around 15 minutes) to long films (e.g., The Highwaymen at 132 minutes)." So it moved to something it thought made more sense: the two-minute rule.

Essentially, every time you watched a movie or an episode of a TV show for two minutes, it counted as a view. Netflix believed this length counted as an intentional view and that it would put all its content on a level playing field when making its Top 10 lists. The biggest problems with this shift, however, were that it didn't accurately reflect how many people watched something in its entirety and inflated viewership numbers. Netflix abandoned the metric after heavy criticism.