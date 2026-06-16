Jet Li's American Movie Debut Was As The Villain In A Hit Action Franchise

Even if your memory is hazy about what went down in "Lethal Weapon 4" plot-wise, you probably remember the fast-paced action scenes that involved Li in some capacity. The fourth sequel sees Murtaugh (Glover), Riggs (Gibson), and their families in a face-off with the Chinese Mafia and the Triads, operating a smuggling ring and trying to organize the release of four high-ranking Triad members from prison in exchange for counterfeit money. Naturally, the mastermind behind the mission is Li's Ku, who isn't afraid to get his hands dirty to reach his goals.

Donning a sly smile, traditional Chinese attire, and a sleek ponytail, Li unleashed his Kung Fu prowess on several occasions with a confidence and style that was distinctively his. "Lethal Weapon 4" might've been a step back from its predecessors in certain aspects, but Li's villain wasn't one of them. In fact, he's easily one of the best things the sequel had to offer, freshening up the franchise's somewhat tired formula. Although most critics didn't love it, and even if it failed to live up to the expectations that Warner Bros. had for it commercially, the fourth Lethal Weapon movie still made $285 million at the box office, against an estimated $140 million budget.

But most importantly, "Lethal Weapon 4" was the ticket for Li to go on a Hollywood career with a spree of solo actioners that finally turned him into a global star. And if you were an action head (like me) throughout the aughts, watching him rise and do what he does best in high-rated action movies like "Romeo Must Die," "Kiss of the Dragon," and "Unleashed" was a helluva good time.