Before Star Trek, William Shatner Starred In One Of The Best Twilight Zone Episodes

For decades, William Shatner held a large corner of science fiction from the comfort of a captain's chair in "Star Trek" as James T. Kirk. He wasn't always assigned to it, of course. Prior to that, he coincidentally starred in an episode of "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." alongside Leonard Nimoy, and he also appeared in another sci-fi staple that made its own impact on popular culture. In 1963, Shatner was among the many stars who appeared in Rod Serling's incredible horror anthology series, "The Twilight Zone," with the undeniably iconic episode "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet."

On a turbulent flight in the middle of a storm, Robert Wilson (Shatner) is gripped by dread at the sight of a gremlin outside the aircraft that only he can see. Fearing for the safety of the journey, he begs both his wife and others aboard to heed his warnings as the monster continues to fiddle with the plane, putting everyone at risk. The episode is perhaps the most referenced installment of "The Twilight Zone," revisited not only in "The Twilight Zone: The Movie" by director George Miller, but also poked at in a "Treehouse of Horror" special in "The Simpsons." Looking back, it's not hard to see why the terror and the turbulence still stick even after all these years, given the incredible talent both in front of and behind the camera.