Apple Might Have Killed This Cool Apple Watch Feature In The watchOS 27 Beta
In 2026, finding a way to communicate with someone isn't difficult. Even from an Apple Watch, it's possible to send messages or make phone calls depending on your setup. However, there is one way to communicate through an Apple Watch that's rather clever, though reports indicate that Apple may have done away with it — at least according to the latest watchOS 27 beta. Though it's likely been removed for a variety of reasons, the internet seems torn over Apple's decision.
The latest developer beta of iOS 27 has removed the Walkie-Talkie feature from both the Apple Watch app list and Control Center. Introduced in watchOS 5.3 and requiring FaceTime to function properly, the Walkie-Talkie feature would have let users tap and hold a button to send messages to anyone else with the app. Essentially, it was a push-to-talk feature.
Current reports aren't sure whether or not the removal is permanent, though there may be some hope for its return. Walkie-Talkie was a cool feature that added a bit of fun, and we found it to be an under-the-radar feature users should know about. As for watchOS 27, users can expect a public release sometime this Fall, bringing a variety of new features, though five older models will lose compatibility.
Apple's Walkie-Talkie feature removed from watchOS 27 beta
The first developer beta for watchOS 27 has already been released, and users quickly noticed that the Walkie-Talkie app is nowhere to be seen. Unfortunately, there also seems to be no way to add it back. It's worth noting that over the years it's been available, Apple has never given the feature a substantial update. As of now, Apple has been quiet about removing the feature from the beta, leaving users to wonder whether it might return in the future.
Even if Apple has yet to address why the feature was removed (or even if it is officially removed), that isn't stopping the internet from speculating on possible reasons why it's gone. Its reliance on FaceTime potentially made it complicated (or confusing) to set up, and the feature itself was rather niche in the first place. As an Apple Watch owner, it's pretty easy to forget the Walkie-Talkie app even exists. Sending someone a text or just calling them is typically more convenient, though the feature can make you feel like an old-school spy.
The internet also seems conflicted about the elimination of the feature, with users on Reddit voicing a range of opinions. Though some users say they use it all the time — especially with kids — others report having issues getting it to work at all. For the time being, Apple Watch users can still use the Walkie-Talkie, and nothing is officially released until a public release. Those looking for an alternative may want to consider this cool retro solution.