Apple Might Have Killed This Cool Apple Watch Feature In The watchOS 27 Beta

In 2026, finding a way to communicate with someone isn't difficult. Even from an Apple Watch, it's possible to send messages or make phone calls depending on your setup. However, there is one way to communicate through an Apple Watch that's rather clever, though reports indicate that Apple may have done away with it — at least according to the latest watchOS 27 beta. Though it's likely been removed for a variety of reasons, the internet seems torn over Apple's decision.

The latest developer beta of iOS 27 has removed the Walkie-Talkie feature from both the Apple Watch app list and Control Center. Introduced in watchOS 5.3 and requiring FaceTime to function properly, the Walkie-Talkie feature would have let users tap and hold a button to send messages to anyone else with the app. Essentially, it was a push-to-talk feature.

Current reports aren't sure whether or not the removal is permanent, though there may be some hope for its return. Walkie-Talkie was a cool feature that added a bit of fun, and we found it to be an under-the-radar feature users should know about. As for watchOS 27, users can expect a public release sometime this Fall, bringing a variety of new features, though five older models will lose compatibility.