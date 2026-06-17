This '80s Sci-Fi Horror Movie Deserves Better Than Being Called A Gremlins Rip-Off

When Hollywood finds a winning formula, you can guarantee studios will squeeze every last drop out of it for more success. That was certainly the case in 1984, when director Joe Dante introduced the world to "Gremlins," those chaos-fueled and fiendishly hungry little horrors that ruined Christmas. After that adorable little mogwai, Gizmo, got fed after midnight, loads of other movies tried to grab the table scraps of his success, like "Ghoulies".

One film that got caught on the conveyor belt of copycats, however, was purely coincidental according to the director. "Critters" was directed and co-written by Stephen Herek and starred a young Scott Grimes, who would go on to appear in "Band of Brothers", one of the best bingeworthy miniseries on Max, "ER," and a Hulu sci-fi comedy with a loyal fanbase, "The Orville". Something of a cult classic after its release, "Critters" swapped mystical, cute monsters for escaped alien prisoners from outer space who crash-land near the Brown family farmhouse in Kansas.

These red-eyed little creatures, known as Crites, grow the more they eat — and they eat absolutely everything. While the munching menaces share a taste for carnage and chaos with Dante's batch, what sets them apart is how much more bloodthirsty they are. Gremlins might chew through your wiring and clear out your kitchen cupboards, but if a Critter gets on your premises, it'll simply chew your face off.