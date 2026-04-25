Why A Classic Steven Spielberg Sci-Fi Movie Was Banned In Scandinavia

He's one of the greatest storytellers in movie history (and one of the only few to defend "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones") but when Steven Spielberg introduced the world to "E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial" and his attempt to phone home, Scandinavia wasn't willing to transfer the call. In 1982, E.T. and his glowing finger were taking over the world, one briefly broken heart at a time. Scandinavia, however, had put restrictions on children under 10 years old sitting down to watch the charming story about a boy and his otherworldly pal.

It's nothing new for some films being banned overseas, as "Akira" got the same treatment in Russia. in the case of "E.T," though, a 1983 UPI report, the film portrayed adults negatively, especially regarding the alien's brief death. Spielberg himself pushed back against the review, saying he wanted the age restriction lowered to 7 instead of 10. Instead, the Council of Children's Films hit back with a final statement on the matter, saying "The council's opinion is that the film 'E.T.' may cause mental injuries to children aged over 7 but under 11 years."

The then censorship director, Gunnel Arrback, explained, "A large part of the film is set in a threatening and frightening mood, which makes it unfit for 7-8 year old children." The decision prompted children to protest outside theaters. But while Spielberg tried to argue his case for the film, it would be years before the director himself made changes to the movie's adult characters, sparking criticism for doing so.