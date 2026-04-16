Steven Spielberg Loved A Star Wars Movie Most Fans Rank As One Of George Lucas' Worst

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Fan backlash is a lot like sand. It's coarse, rough, and irritating, and thanks to the internet, it can get everywhere. It's this kind of friction that George Lucas' "Star Wars" universe has been forced to endure, with "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones" taking most of the hits.

"Episode I – The Phantom Menace" and "Episode III – Revenge of the Sith" both have their highlights, but it's "Attack of the Clones" that gets the most flak. Criticized for Hayden Christensen's wooden acting as Anakin Skywalker, a sulky Jedi knight with anger issues, and for a romance that feels as believable as Christopher Lee fighting Yoda, it's remained at the wrong end of the movie rankings since its release. One person quick to defend the film, however, is Lucas' longtime collaborator and friend, Steven Spielberg.

Known for dabbling in science fiction movies himself (with some even predicting the future), Spielberg backed the sequel in a 2002 Cinescape interview. "For the record, of all the 'Star Wars' they've made, this is my second favorite just behind 'Empire,'" the director revealed. "It was great. The action scenes looked like George had been inspired by James Cameron because they were as good as any of the action scenes in 'T2', and I think George did his best directing with this one too." While the rest of the world might've thought otherwise, Lucas argued that the second chapter of the prequel was a misunderstood beast that did exactly what it needed to do.