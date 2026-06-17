The French renewable energy company Compagnie Nationale du Rhône (CNR) manages a number of large solar plants in the Rhône Valley region of France. CNR also played host to a 2023 research project by Barré et al. of the University of Luxembourg, during which it was found that the solar panel plants were having an unexpected effect on bat behavior.

Some conservationists use GPS tech to save the environment by tracking tagged wildlife, but Kévin Barré and his team observed the bats in this study via acoustic monitoring with a microphone array. They recorded 15,273 three-dimensional bat positions, which enabled them to determine that the majority of bats flew up to 44% faster and 33% straighter in response to the solar arrays. This increase in expeditious flying translated directly into a decrease of up to 39% in feeding behavior for bats in the Rhône Valley testing area.

According to a research article by P. A. Flemings of Australia's Murdoch University (via Science Direct), solar panels act as "acoustic mirrors" for echolocation-reliant animals in the same way that bodies of water do. Assuming that bats are confusing solar plants for large lakes, it would explain why they treat them as places to fly over quickly rather than stop and feed. Moreover, the BBC reports that solar farms have contributed to a decrease in the U.K.'s population of bats, birds, and insects. It's a vicious cycle: fewer insects mean less food for insectivorous bats, which in turn harms the bat population even further.