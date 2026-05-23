Solar Farms On Degraded Land Are Having A Surprisingly Positive Effect On Local Wildlife

In the right location, and with appropriate planning, solar farms aren't only saving lives by decreasing fossil fuel dependency and improving air quality and human health — they also increase plant and animal biodiversity. This may seem counterintuitive, because solar farms are often associated with tree-cutting. But when they're placed on already-degraded land, and built with biodiversity in mind, solar farms can help restore pollinators, improve land, and even reduce site-source pollution.

It's important to note that even well-designed solar farms are likely to have a negative impact on land that's already healthy and biodiverse. In other words, a solar farm mindfully constructed on depleted farmland can have a strong positive impact — but cutting down a healthy forest to make room for solar panels is never a good idea.

To encourage thoughtful siting and design of new solar farms, environmental organizations and universities are conducting research and developing best practice guidelines. Under the right circumstances, these organizations suggest, solar farms can improve the environment (and have even changed entire deserts in China), decrease fossil fuel use, and boost the economy all at the same time.