Solar Panels Are Actually Saving Lives - Here's How

The benefits of generating power from solar panels in regards to being climate-friendly are known, but it turns out solar panels offer widespread benefits even beyond that. A study examined years' worth of data regarding solar panel usage and its impact, ultimately finding that this technology saved nearly 600 people from premature deaths due to air pollution during the time period of interest.

Though that is the most important data, that wasn't all that was found. Solar panels also avoided 178 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions, replaced 305 terawatt-hours of fossil fuel power, and resulted in $28 billion in climate and health benefits.

This study was published in One Earth under the title "Imported solar photovoltaics contributed to health and climate benefits in the United States" in October 2025. Solar panels have often been considered the technology of the future, with California even using them in an ambitious new energy experiment. Now, this study proves that the positive outcomes of these panels go well beyond just being good for the climate and actually result in tangible benefits to the community and economy.