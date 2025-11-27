Solar Panels Are Actually Saving Lives - Here's How
The benefits of generating power from solar panels in regards to being climate-friendly are known, but it turns out solar panels offer widespread benefits even beyond that. A study examined years' worth of data regarding solar panel usage and its impact, ultimately finding that this technology saved nearly 600 people from premature deaths due to air pollution during the time period of interest.
Though that is the most important data, that wasn't all that was found. Solar panels also avoided 178 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions, replaced 305 terawatt-hours of fossil fuel power, and resulted in $28 billion in climate and health benefits.
This study was published in One Earth under the title "Imported solar photovoltaics contributed to health and climate benefits in the United States" in October 2025. Solar panels have often been considered the technology of the future, with California even using them in an ambitious new energy experiment. Now, this study proves that the positive outcomes of these panels go well beyond just being good for the climate and actually result in tangible benefits to the community and economy.
The research into solar panels
The research team analyzed data from between 2014 and 2022, focusing on community health, air quality levels, the climate, and economic impact. They found that solar panels prevented 595 premature deaths that would typically be caused by poor air quality that stems from fossil fuels. When looking at 2020 in particular , the research team found that the monetary benefits were worth about half the cost of the solar panels themselves.
Solar panels also reduced the amount of fossil fuel and carbon dioxide emissions, which has a positive impact on climate change. This is important because carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in the atmosphere are 50% higher now than they were prior to the Industrial Revolution and continue to rise, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). In fact, it's been millions of years since Earth's atmosphere had this much CO2, and it has resulted in rising sea levels, worsening weather patterns, and more.
The research team went a step further in evaluating the impact of solar panels on adjoining states, not just the states within the U.S. that imported the panels. There was a spread in the benefits, meaning that the entire region benefitted from the cleaner air because of the way air travels across the country. In the same way air pollution from wildfire smoke or power plants can move across state and country lines, so can cleaner air.
The impact this research can have
Research like this can encourage more businesses and homeowners to purchase solar panels to generate the electricity they need. Even aside from that, the knowledge that it will result in cost savings over time and can potentially prevent an early death is a big motivator, despite how the upfront cost can be daunting. If you are thinking about getting solar panels for your home, it's good to understand how they work, how they'll save you money, and what government incentives you might get to take advantage of.
But regarding the larger and more wide-reaching implications, the research team also wanted to emphasize in the publication that global cooperation for solar panels is a good thing, as it benefits us all. The publication further mentioned that even in this time of worrying about geopolitics and tariffs, a healthy global supply chain for solar energy is something that should be sought after. This type of research can also be used by federal agencies and environmentalist groups to guide decisions regarding energy dependence or how to most effectively invest funds.
In all, this research shows a clear benefit on multiple levels for solar power. Since many of us are simply at the mercy of the environment around us when it comes to the air quality that we breathe, it is encouraging to know that research like this could protect our health in the future.