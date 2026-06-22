Why Do MacBooks Get So Hot?

If you have the feeling your MacBook is getting hotter and hotter, there might be several reasons. First of all, most users who complain that their Macs are getting hot have Intel laptops; the last generations of those computers from 2016 to early 2020 were especially plagued by overheating issues, which we'll get into more later. If you have an M1 MacBook or newer, it could overheat when you're overstressing the machine, especially if it doesn't have a fan, like MacBook Air models.

Still, in general, Macs aren't supposed to overheat, especially because Apple has tighter control over hardware and software than most Windows manufacturers. For example, the company says that its line of computers complies with all temperature limits and safety standards set in the U.S. and the rest of the world. Not only does Apple urge users to keep their device up to date, but it also recommends keeping it in ambient temperatures between 50 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

Listed among Apple's recommendations for overheating prevention are several things that we, as owners, do with our laptops that we shouldn't. This includes using the Mac on a pillow or on an uneven surface, leaving it in a parked vehicle, or using an adapter that is not ideal for the device.