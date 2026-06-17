How Often Does Sony Launch New PlayStation Consoles?
Microsoft is gearing up to release its upcoming Xbox console, dubbed Project Helix, in the next couple of years, with the team focusing on resources to build an alpha prototype to ship to developers at the start of 2027. This progression didn't seem to take too long, since one of Microsoft's current consoles, the Xbox Series X, had been released toward the end of 2020. Plus, it was released only a couple of days apart from Sony's PlayStation 5.
Given Microsoft's new push, it is only natural that you might be itching to learn when Sony is launching its PlayStation 5 successor. Sony usually releases a next-gen console every six to seven years, while introducing another model variant 3-4 years after its launch, sometimes stretching it out to five years. Looking at the PlayStation 3 to PlayStation 4, you can see it's been about seven years, while the PlayStation 1 to PlayStation 2 took around six years (a little over five if only counting the North American release).
So if you want to predict when the PlayStation 6 might release, the likelihood could be around the end of 2027 at the earliest — though analysts have suggested that this time it might come later due to a multitude of factors, like the rising price of components like RAM, making pricing a little tricky.
How long until Sony drops last-gen support
Another grueling question concerns how long Sony will support the last-gen console after the newest one launches. When the PlayStation 5 launched in late 2020, the PlayStation 4 still held strong, with many developers focusing on last-gen releases into the console's early years. But Sony has quietly and gradually been phasing out PlayStation 4 online services, and developers have been retiring some apps to better focus on the current-gen support. This shift generally starts three to five years into the current-gen console cycle (starting in 2023-2024 with the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for apps and games, and later in 2026 for the PlayStation Plus catalog).
As a consumer, it's nice to know how long you can realistically keep your aging gaming system before feeling pressured to pay for the latest upgrade. Plus, plenty of consoles rarely come out with a huge array of new titles (even the Switch 2 had this issue) that are exclusive to that console until much later — while a few, notably, were PlayStation 5 games that were disguised as PlayStation 4 ports. As a result, some users may see little reason to upgrade immediately, especially if cross-compatibility restrictions limit an existing library's use. Waiting past a PlayStation console's initial launch also gives gamers an opportunity to buy updated new console models with increased capabilities, traditionally in areas including, but not limited to, GPU, AI, and memory.