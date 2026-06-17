How Often Does Sony Launch New PlayStation Consoles?

Microsoft is gearing up to release its upcoming Xbox console, dubbed Project Helix, in the next couple of years, with the team focusing on resources to build an alpha prototype to ship to developers at the start of 2027. This progression didn't seem to take too long, since one of Microsoft's current consoles, the Xbox Series X, had been released toward the end of 2020. Plus, it was released only a couple of days apart from Sony's PlayStation 5.

Given Microsoft's new push, it is only natural that you might be itching to learn when Sony is launching its PlayStation 5 successor. Sony usually releases a next-gen console every six to seven years, while introducing another model variant 3-4 years after its launch, sometimes stretching it out to five years. Looking at the PlayStation 3 to PlayStation 4, you can see it's been about seven years, while the PlayStation 1 to PlayStation 2 took around six years (a little over five if only counting the North American release).

So if you want to predict when the PlayStation 6 might release, the likelihood could be around the end of 2027 at the earliest — though analysts have suggested that this time it might come later due to a multitude of factors, like the rising price of components like RAM, making pricing a little tricky.