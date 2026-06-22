Why SpaceX Treats Its Rocket Launches Like Software Updates

SpaceX took all of the lessons learned on its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets and embarked on an ambitious rocket project called Starship. The company started out by building early "hopper" versions of the Starship spacecraft, launching them under their own power to altitude, and testing their aerodynamic properties as they glided back down to Earth. The spacecraft would fire up its Raptor engines as it got close to the ground, and perform a belly-flop maneuver before touching down. The company went on to test-fly the entire stack (again, with spectacular failures part of the package), and eventually went on to catch the 236-foot booster on the same tower it launched from.

The learnings from the first versions of Starship were applied to a major new iteration that flew on May 22, 2026. Starship flight 12 was the first test of the third version of both the Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster. The flight saw the Starship spacecraft reenter the atmosphere without the burn-through issues seen in previous iterations, which were known to be one of the program's biggest challenges. The spacecraft's heat shield performed well under the intense heat of reentry and paved the way for SpaceX to fly a fully orbital test flight in the near future. Besides SpaceX's mission to fulfill the role of NASA's next human-rated moon lander, the company announced in May 2026 that it will send its first private Starship to Mars. The flight was booked by cryptocurrency mogul Chun Wang, but dates for the proposed mission have not been shared.