SpaceX Claims It's Sending Its First Private Starship To Mars (Eventually)

Previously, we mentioned that SpaceX has shifted focus from visiting mars to developing a lunar colony, but the organization is still adamant on traveling to the red planet one day. However, while Space X will try to set up a permanent settlement on Mars (Elon Musk's 200 million share payday is riding on it), the company will first try to buzz the red planet. Maybe.

Recently, news hit the internet that SpaceX will launch a private Starship flyby expedition to Mars (as part of live commentary for a Starship V3 liftoff that was ultimately scrubbed, irony of ironies). However, instead of requesting a decorated astronaut to lead this historic event, the company has snagged billionaire Chun Wang as the expedition's captain. Neither SpaceX nor Wang clarified when the historic mission would take place, although the flight is expected to last around two years.

While Wang could be the first billionaire to travel to Mars (more on that later), he isn't the first billionaire to reserve a seat on a SpaceX Starship. Previously, Jared Isaacman (founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, and current administrator of NASA) commissioned several flights from SpaceX, including the first Polaris program. And John Shoffner (a race car driver and investor) piloted the Axiom Space Ax-2 mission.